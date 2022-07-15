TRP Charts: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 enters Top 5, see full list

Mumbai: Apart from an interesting storyline, characters, and tracks, TRP ratings are what makes a television show successful. Every show maker on Indian television is engaged in this race of entering the ‘Top 5’ TRP charts and every week a new change is made in the list. Well, this week’s Top 5 had a new entry i.e. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Within a fortnight, the stunt-based reality show has been buzzing hot among the Indian audience and has proven to be quite riveting, already. Be it Rubina Dilaik tackling all dangers with valor, Rohit Shetty’s charm, or Rajiv Adatia’s antics, the show is quickly becoming a household favorite. This does not come as a surprise as fans eagerly wait for the show to begin every year and the craze is never-ending.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 enters Top 5

According to India Forums, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has made a grand entry in the Top 5 by securing a second position with a 2.5 rating. Furthermore, the talk of the town is that the show will soon take the top spot if it continues to perform the same. Well, that is quite exciting, isn’t it?

Furthermore, according to multiple reports, the show’s popularity has reached greater heights because of the presence of social media sensations Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh. Their massive fan following has increased the viewership.

Top 5 List

Scroll ahead to have a look at the full Top 5 list and the other shows that have made the cut.

Anupamaa Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Yeh Hain Chahatein Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Bhagyalakshmi

Which other shows would you like to see in the Top 5? Comment down below.