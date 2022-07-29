TRP Ranks: Tejasswi’s Naagin 6 removed from top 10, see list

Mumbai: The TRP list for the 29th week of the year is out and has proved to be a shocker to fans as Tejasswi Prakash’s show Naagin 6 has failed to secure a spot in the top 10 TV shows.

Yes, you read that right! Naagin 6, which has been reigning on the TRP charts for a long time, has now been placed at the eleventh position and out of the top 10.

In the first position is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa which is followed by stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and family drama Yeh Hai Chahatein. It is to be noted that Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is the only reality show that is reigning on the TRP charts amid all the family dramas.

Top 10 List

Anupamaa Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Yeh Hai Chahatein Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Banni Chow Home Delivery Kumkum Bhagya Imli Kundali Bhagya Bhagya Lakshmi

