TRS, BJP are two sides of same coin: Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad: The Telangana state’s senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir criticized the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and said that TRS and BJP are two sides of the same coin.

The Congress leader alleged that the TRS foundation was laid on deceit as its president K Chandrasekhar Rao ditched the Congress President Sonia Gandhi to seek power.

K Chandrashekhar Rao has made tall promises to the Muslim community including 12% reservations in jobs and education. When the resolution in this regard was presented in Assembly and Council Congress had fully supported it. But once in power KCR ignored this issue.

“TRS is not serious like Congress in giving reservations to Muslims. The Muslims would have benefited from 80000 job appointments now but KCR is not in favour of benefiting the Muslim community”, Shabbir alleged.

The Telangana Political Affairs Committee Convener Mohammed Ali Shabbir further said that KCR had promised to set up Waqf commissionerate which he has failed to fulfill. “KCR does not call meetings of the higher officials to address minority issues while special meetings are regularly called to address the issues of other communities”, he said.

“The term of minority commission ended two years ago but no action has been taken till now to form a new minority commission. All other commissions are being formed and only minority commission and minority Institutions posts are kept vacant”, Shabbir said.

The former Congress minister said that the state’s Muslims played a crucial role in the formation of separate Telangana but during the TRS rule, Muslims are being ignored at every level and in every sector. “By offering Iftar parties and Ramzan gifts, the government is trying to please the Muslim community.”

“Looking into all these issues the Congress is appealing for the boycott of Iftar parties to protest against the government attitude towards Muslim community”, Shabbir said.