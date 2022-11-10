TRS government will revive caste-based jobs, says Kodad MLA

Hyderabad: Special measures have been taken by the state government to strengthen the rural economy, said Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav on Thursday.

The MLA was distributing cheques to 14 women for purchasing sewing machines. “The Telangana Rashtra Samithi-run state government had taken up several schemes for the revival of caste-based professions with an aim to strengthen the rural economy,” he said adding the poor should make the full opportunity of the welfare schemes provided.

“Earlier, though skilled in caste-based professions, many people used to migrate to towns from villages in search of livelihood due to lack of support from the government. After the formation of Telangana State, the TRS government had accorded top priority to the revival of caste-based professions and was extending support to the people of different castes. This had solved the problem of unemployment in rural areas to a major extent, the MLA said.