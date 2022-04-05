TRS is turning Telangana into drug haven, says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is turning Telangana into a drugs haven like the state of Punjab.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Revanth attacked chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the task force police raid on the Pudding and Mink pub at Radisson Blu Plaza, Banjara Hills, and said that the government is toying with the future of young students by going after them rather than catching the real culprits.

“People go to pubs for different reasons. Some go for drugs, some for consuming alcohol, some for food, and some go to meet friends. It is the duty of investigative agencies to find out who did what. Why did the government let go of everybody when you could test all of them and find out? What are you trying to cover up by using young students as shields?” he asked.

The state government’s whip Balka Suman alleged that Pranay Reddy, one of the people involved in the pub activity is a relative of Revanth Reddy. In a response to that, Revanth said that he is ready to bring Pranay to any investigative agency and make sure that his blood, hair, and urine samples be submitted for a thorough investigation.

“You have arrested him and put him in a police station. Have we demanded his release? A thorough investigation should happen,” he said.

Revanth demanded that a Special Investigative Team (SIT) comprising of officers from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should be ordered.

“KCR should write a letter to the centre to investigate the issue. The allegations that are being made against our children should be transparently investigated,” he asserted.

He also demanded the chief minister to make his son and state IT minister KT Rama Rao submit samples for the sake of transparency. “I will make sure that the samples of all our children be submitted. Can you do the same with your son’s samples?” he asked.