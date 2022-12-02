TRS MLA poaching case: 2 accused to stay in jail despite HC order

Hyderabad: Although the Telangana High Court granted bail to the three accused; Nandu Kumar, Simhayani and Ramchandra Bharathi in the TRS MLA poaching case, two of them are not likely to be released as other cases have been booked against them.

Source said the police have made grounds to re-arrest Nandu Kumar and Ramchandra Bharathi in cases of cheating and forgery booked against them at Banjara Hills police station.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials lodged a complaint against Ramchandra Bharathi alleging he had obtained Aadhar card, multiple passports and other documents fraudulently while Nandu Kumar is booked for cheating and extortion.

The Banjara Hills police had arrested Nandu Kumar in only one case of cheating in regard to Deccan Kitchen Hotel at Film Nagar. Nandu Kumar is accused of collecting huge amounts illegally from businessmen and renting out the property although he is not authorized to do so.

The High Court granted them bail in the poaching cases on the condition that they should submit two sureties of Rs 3 lakh each. Further, the petitioners were asked to surrender their passports to police, they should assist with the investigators and must report before SIT every Monday between 10:30 am and 12 noon till police file final report.

Till Friday evening none of them was released from the prison as some work was still to be finalised.

Background of the case:

On October 28, the police booked a case against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Kore Nandu Kumar, and D. P. S. K. V. N. Simhayaj and arrested them after because Pilot Rohit Reddy, TRS MLA from Tandur tipped off the police about the accused’s alleged attempt to lure the four TRS MLAs into BJP by offering Rs 100 crore to Reddy and Rs 50 crore each to remaining three TRS MLAs.

Subsequently, a trap was laid for them at Rohit Reddy’s Moinabad farm house. A case under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to criminal conspiracy and bribery offer and Section eight of Prevention of Corruption Act was invoked against the accused.

After the arrest of three, the police added four more names of Tushar and Dr Jaggu of Kerala, B L Santosh, national secretary of BJP party and B Srinivas, advocate from Karimnagar accusing them of being part of the conspiracy to destabilize an elected government among other accusations.

However, the police could only question Srinivas as he appeared before the SIT after notice was issued to him. The remaining persons Tushar, Dr Jaguu and B L Santosh approached the court appealing against the probe but did not appear before the SIT.