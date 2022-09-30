Telangana: TRS neglecting municipal administration, alleges Cong MP Uttam Kumar

TRS government failed to even maintain what was developed during the previous Congress regime from 2004-2014," he said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Updated: 30th September 2022 7:17 pm IST
Congress alleges huge scam in Dummugudem tenders
TPCC President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Hyderabad: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar accused TRS of neglecting the municipal administration across Telangana state, especially Hyderabad, by not releasing the required funds. The Telangana Congress Party on Thursday held a dharna in Huzurnagar today to protest against alleged corruption in the municipality.

“Almost all areas of Hyderabad are witnessing water-logging and huge traffic jams after every drizzle. The TRS Govt has been promising a permanent solution to water-logging in every monsoon since 2014. But nothing has changed in the last eight years,” he said.

The Nalgonda MP said that even in 2022, the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad faced the same problems due to the inundation of low-lying areas, and water-logging on several thoroughfares. “The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is unable to execute any major works due to the lack of funds. The situation is not different in other municipal corporations and municipalities where development has come to a standstill due to neglect of TRS Govt,” he alleged.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had once promised to develop Hyderabad on the lines of Dallas. However, TRS Govt failed to even maintain what was developed during the previous Congress regime from 2004-2014,” he said.

