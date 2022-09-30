KCR likely to turn TRS into national party on Dasara

Hyderabad: Finally, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to turn Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) into a national party on Dasara. The plan was first made public at the party’s plenary meeting in April this year.

Apart from it, in order to promote his party across the country and meet leaders of various political parties in different states, he decided to buy a chartered flight.

Party sources have revealed that KCR will officially announce the formation of his new national party on October 5. As he is preparing to make a grand entry into the country’s politics, all preparations to form a new national party is completed.

Sources in the party have revealed that 1:19 pm on October 5 is auspicious according to the Mahurat and that is when KCR will announce the new party. On this occasion, KCR may invite the leaders of other national parties.

The name, flag, and agenda of the party have also been prepared. Rumors of changing TRS to ‘BRS’ are being resonated. The color of the party’s flag will be pink with a map of India.

After launching the party, KCR has a plan to visit the whole country via the party’s new jet. The party is prepared to spend around 80 crores on a chartered flight with a capacity of 12 seats.

It has been learned from reliable sources that the TRS party leadership has decided to fund the cost of the chartered flight by receiving donations from the party leaders, even though there are funds in excess of Rs 865 crore in the party coffers.

TRS will have the honor of the party having their own private jet, if everything goes as planned.