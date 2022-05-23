TRS nominee elected uncontested to Rajya Sabha

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate Vaddiraju Ravichandra was unanimously elected to Rajya Sabha (RS). After the deadline for withdrawing nominations had passed, the Returning Officer handed over the election certification to Ravichandra, also known as Gayatri Ravi.

Ravichandra will be a member of the Rajya Sabha until April 2024.

Two other candidates had also submitted their nominations, but the Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected them during the reviewing process on technical grounds. As a result, Ravichandra’s unanimous election became a formality.

Following the resignation of the TRS Member of Parliament (MP) Banda Prakash, the RS seat became vacant. On May 11, the ECI issued a notice for by-polls to fill the empty seat. Despite the fact that voting was supposed to take place on May 30, the EC pronounced Ravichandra the winner as he was the only candidate left in the race after Monday’s deadline for withdrawal of nominations.

Ravichandra expressed his gratitude to the TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (CM KCR) for allowing him to serve the people of Telangana. He promised to live up to the CM’s and the state’s expectations by advocating for Telangana’s rights at a national level.