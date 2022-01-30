TRS parliamentary party meet to begin today

Published: 30th January 2022
Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao called for a TRS parliamentary party meeting today at Pragathi Bhavan to formulate the party’s strategy in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to put pressure on the central government for the release of funds to the state and to prepare itself to play a bigger role in national politics.

Several Telangana ministers wrote letters to the centre government seeking Rs. 60000 crore funds for the state. The Chief Minister is likely to submit a report in Parliament in this regard to finalize the strategy to put pressure on the central government to fulfill the promises made to the state at the time of its formation. 

 TRS is likely to take a hard stand against the central government by creating an alternative to the anti BJP and anti congress Alliance on the national level.

 Recently the chief minister met leaders of the Communist Party as well as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in this connection. However, there are many political parties who, in view of the TRS past cordial relation with the BJP government at centre, are reluctant to shake hands with KCR.

