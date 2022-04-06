TRS protests erupt across state against Centre’s paddy policy

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) along with farmers staged a rasta roko (road blockade) in various parts of the state as part of a series of protests on paddy procurement on Wednesday.

Top leaders including ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Ch Malla Reddy and others participated.

Road blockades were organised at Kadthal and Adilabad on Nagpur national highway, Bhoothpur on Bengaluru national highway, Kodad, Suryapet, Nakirekal and Choutuppal on Vijayawada national highway and Sangareddy on Mumbai national highway.

Protest at Nakrekal highway led by TRS MLA Ravindra Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Protest at Kompally crossroad led by Medchal Malkajgiri District TRS President Shambipur Raju (Photo: Twitter)

Protest at Boothpur on the Bangalore National Highway led by MLA S Rajendar Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

Protest on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway led by MLA Saidi Reddy Shanampudi (Photo: Twitter)

Protest on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway led by MLAs Chirumarthy Lingaiah and Ramavath Ravinder Kumar (Photo: Twitter)

Protest organised in Uppal led by TRS MLA Bethi Subhas Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

TRS working president and minister KT Rama Rao had announced on Saturday that the party will organise a five-pronged protest against the Centre’s attitude towards paddy procurement from Telangana.

Due to the protests traffic was brought to a halt for several hours.

The paddy procurement issue

Telangana and the Central government have hit a rough patch over the paddy procurement issue. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has demanded the Centre to procure entire paddy crop during the Rabi season. He further questioned why there is not a uniform procurement policy across the country.

A delegation of ministers had earlier met Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. In the meeting, Goyal had allegedly said, “You have to make it a habit for the people of your state to eat broken rice, but we will not be buying boiled rice.”

This had angered the TRS party, who then demanded an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana.