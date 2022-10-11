TRS will win Munugode; BRS will expose BJP in other states, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for IT and industries KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said if other politicians can come to Telangana and criticise the government, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS, earlier TRS) will expose them across the country.

“I request you to ponder upon the current situation in the country. Why have Munugode by-elections come up? It is because one contractor chose money over service,” said KTR.

“Whatever contract you gave Rajagopal in Munugode if you would have given it to Telangana we would have progressed even better,” KTR slammed the Centre.

“I spoke to the officials in Nalgonda who told me of the issues of fluorosis in the water. This has caused problems for pregnant women. After we came to power in 2018 the amount of fluorosis has come under control,” said KTR.

While expressing confidence in the party’s win in the Munugode bypoll, he people to extend their support to the TRS. “We don’t care if a seat is lost, we have the people’s support which has helped us retain 107 seats in the assembly.”

Addressing the TRS student wing at Telangana Bhavan, KTR said, “The NITI Ayog visited the state, and then urged the Centre to grant Rs 18,000 crore for mission Bhagirat, which the state did not receive.”

KTR also slammed the Centre for allegedly replicating the state’s development scheme to provide drinking water to all households in the state.

“KCR’s mission Bhagirath was replicated as Har Ghar Jal by the Centre. There is no proof of the water connections they have provided, but they have certainly injected poison in people,” KTR remarked.

KTR then urged people to support TRS to ensure development progress in the state. “We will definitely win the Munugode by-polls if we have your support.”

He also attacked BJP’s Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy for taking money from the centre and alleged that the Komatireddy brothers are carrying out a covert operation from inside the Congress to help the BJP.

Slamming the anti-farmer policies of the BJP government, KTR said, “Our (Telangana’s) GDP is Rs 250 crore right now, the Gujarat model (of the BJP) has only failed people.”

He claimed that people in Karnataka have questioned the BJP government over its schemes for farmers and sought the annexation of Raichur with Telangana.

KTR also stated that the Centre discriminated against the state in allocating funds for development.

“There are colleges IISERs being set up across India but Telangana hasn’t received anything,” The minister remarked.

Attacking PM Modi, KTR said, “I am not scared of you, if you have the guts please come out and explain why Gautam Adani has been given money, while our people are struggling.”

The minister further said, “We have launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi, to take the Telangana model to the rest of India, if other politicians can come to Telangana and criticise us, we can do the same to them in other states.”

“The Munugode by-polls is a unit test before the General elections and we will excel in it,” KTR added.

“The student wing leaders have promised me to go door to door and get the public opinion and work for people’s betterment. I request you all to cooperate with us since this is our chance to show Modi what we can do,” KTR urged.