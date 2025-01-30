TRS workers wish to meet KCR; they undertake walk to reach his farmhouse  

Hyderabad: Jharasangham to Erravalli.

A group of BRS leaders and workers have embarked on a novel 140 km padayatra to meet their leader K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravalli farm house in Medak district.

Led by former Medpally village sarpanch Parmeshwar Patil, the 50-odd BRS workers conducted puja at the famed Kekati Sangameshwar Temple in Jharasangham in Sangareddy district before beginning the arduous journey by foot.

They also took temple prasad along with them to give it to KCR.

BRS Zaheerabad MLA Manik Rao Patil flagged off the padayatra and wished the padayatris a successful journey.

“We have great respect for our beloved leader. We wanted to meet him and request him to fight back the present anti-people policies of the Congress Government, which has failed to implement its avowed 6 guarantees and other promises,” Manik Rao said.

Parmeshwar Patil and other party leaders and workers were keen to meet KCR for a long time and hence decided to meet him in a unique way and express solidarity with him. Telangana is missing the knowledge and administrative capabilities of KCR Garu, he added.

“We just wanted to meet and interact with him. We got all the support from former Minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao in this regard. There is no specific agenda. All we want is to see our leader, wish him good health, and extend all the support to ensure his return as Chief Minister,” Malkapurmam Shiva Kumar, DCMS chairman, combined Medak district, told Siasat.com.

Harish Rao made all the arrangements for the padayatris and also their interaction with KCR.

“With the blessings of Ketaki Sangameshwar Swamy we expect KCR garu to return to power, bring happiness in the lives of Telangana people and ensure rapid all-round development,” Patil added.

At the temple, BRS Mandal president Venkatesam, former Ketaki Sangameshwar Swamy temple chairman Narasimha Goud, former Sarpanch forum president B Jagadeeswar, Town president Aizaj Babu, Prabhu Patel, Basawaraj, Naganna, Vilas, Venkat Reddy, Sanganna and others are participating.

While BRS leaders led by K Chandrasekhar Rao, K T Rama Rao, and Harish Rao are gunning the ruling Congress government led by the Chief Minister daily for various omissions and commissions, especially the Congress government’s failure to implement its six guarantees and other promises like Rythu Bharosa, the Congress government is leaving no stone unturned to poke at KCR and his team daily.

BRS takes dig at Cong online poll

An online poll conducted by the Congress social media handle on X asking which governance they preferred—farmhouse governance or Prajala vaddadaku palana (people’s governance of Congress)—came in for a shock. About 67 percent of people preferred farmhouse governance, and 33 percent backed Congress.

BRS spokesman Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy who shared the screen shot of the poll said, “Okay, the message is crystal clear. People want the KCR government. The Revanth Reddy government is a disaster…”