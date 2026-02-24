Truck carrying cows hits car in Hyderabad, ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chants raised

A police patrol vehicle was rushed to the spot along with the personnel, who dispersed the crowd.

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Published: 24th February 2026 5:45 pm IST|   Updated: 24th February 2026 6:30 pm IST
Accident scene showing a truck carrying cows colliding with a car, with onlookers and a chanting crowd in.

Hyderabad: Chaos erupted at pillar number 311 close to Aramghar crossroads in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, February 24, after a truck carrying cows collided with a car, resulting in a clash between the driver of the truck and hundreds of locals who suspected that the cows were being transported to a slaughterhouse.

The police patrol vehicle, which was rushed to the spot to prevent any escalation of the clash, dispersed the crowd and cleared the traffic, which came to an abrupt halt.

The patrolling constable told Siasat.com that around 400 people immediately gathered when they realised that cows were inside the truck. They beat up the truck driver, shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

Police said that the vehicle had a registration number from Maharashtra. The cows have been sent to the Shri Samarth Kamdhenu Gowshala in Jiyaguda.

More details awaited.

