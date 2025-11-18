Truck rams into jeep in accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A truck rammed into a jeep in an accident in Hyderabad’s Begumpet on Tuesday, November 18.

The heavily loaded truck reportedly lost control and rammed into a Mahindra Thar vehicle moving ahead of it. The impact was so severe that the rear portion of the jeep was mangled, and the truck overturned on the spot.

After being alerted, the police reached the spot immediately and took up a rescue operation. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Begumpet police SHO Saidulu said, “The incident occurred in front of the Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet. The truck driver drove rashly and collided with a Mahindra Thaar.”

The police have not received any complaint regarding the accident yet.