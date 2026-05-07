Truck rams mechanic purchasing construction material in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old mechanic from Medak died in an accident in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6, while he was in the city for work.

The incident occurred in Musheerabad, where the deceased, Mohammed Latif Ahmed was purchasing material for constructing a shed. A video shared on social media showed a mini truck barging into the market and dragging Latif along with a gate. The mechanic, who was on his bike, was crushed by the mini truck.

A 22-year-old mechanic from Medak died in an accident in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 6, while he was in the city for work.



The incident occurred in Musheerabad, where the deceased, Mohammed Latif Ahmed was purchasing material for constructing a shed. A video shared on social… pic.twitter.com/Wn9u8Ae7qh — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 7, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Musheerabad police said Ahmed was a native of Narsapur, and the accident occurred at 6:30 PM when the accused Shamsheeruddin, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was taking out the mini truck.

“Instead of applying the break, he pressed the accelerator, causing the accident,” the station house officer said.

Shamsheeruddin has been arrested for rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).