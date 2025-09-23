Truck transporting beef ‘illegally’ to Hyderabad torched; Owaisi questions Karnataka govt

Karnataka: A truck allegedly transporting beef illegally to Hyderabad city of Telangana was set on fire by locals in Ainapur town on Monday night, police said. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked for accountability from the Congress-run state government in Karnataka.

The truck was on its way from Kudachi town in Raibag taluk to Hyderabad when it was stopped near the Siddeshwar temple in Kagawad taluk. On inspection, locals found beef inside the vehicle. Angered by the discovery, they set the truck ablaze, police added.

By the time fire tenders from the Belagavi Fire Department and Ugar Sugar Factory arrived, the vehicle had already been completely gutted.

Cases have been filed under the anti-cattle slaughter law and robbery.

Police have registered two cases under the Prevention of Cattle Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Three people have been arrested for alleged illegal transport of the meat, police added.

Who are these locals? asks Owaisi

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded accountibilty from the Congress-run state government in Karnataka.

“Who gave the ‘locals’ the right to stop and inspect the vehicle? 2. How did the mob know that it was beef?” read his X post.

4. This has happened in Congress-ruled…

Owaisi will kickstart Bihar Assembly elections campaign from September 24 to September 27 in the Seemanchal region.

During the Yatra, he will hold road shows and corner meetings in various Assembly constituencies, a release from AIMIM said on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad MP will launch the “Seemanchal Nyay Yatra” from Kishanganj to unite the people for the development and to deliver justice for the Seemanchal region, it said.