Bihar polls: Owaisi to start campaign with ‘Seemanchal Nyay Yatra’

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is scheduled to kickstart Bihar Assembly elections campaign with “Seemanchal Nyay Yatra” from September 24 to September 27 in the Seemanchal region of Bihar.

During the Yatra, Owaisi will be holding road shows and corner meetings in various Assembly constituencies of Seemanchal region, a release from AIMIM said on Tuesday.

The Hyderabad MP will launch the “Seemanchal Nyay Yatra” from Kishanganj to unite the people for the development and to deliver justice for the Seemanchal region, it said.

Also Read BJP using Nitish till Bihar polls: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

VIDEO | Siliguri: On kickstarting Bihar Assembly polls campaign with ''Seemanchal Nyay Yatra'' from September 24, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) says, “It is wrong to say that election campaigning is starting now. The election campaign has already begun, and under the… pic.twitter.com/rNYwYZc6Jy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2025

Owaisi has been highlighting the backwardness of Seemanchal. He also introduced the private members’ bill in Lok Sabha demanding the setting up of ‘Seemanchal Region Development Council’ to end the backwardness in the region, under Article 371 of the Constitution, it said.

On Thursday, the Yatra will cover Kishanganj, Thakurganj and Bahadurganj assembly constituencies. Route of Yatra starts at Kishanganj to Pothia -Thakurganj – Powakhali – Bahadurganj -Lohagara Hat- LRP Chowk and ends at Janta Hat.

The next day, the event will be held in Kochadaman, Jokihat, Araria and Purnia Assembly Constituency. The Yatra Starts from Kishanganj to Rahmatpara- Sontha – Jokihat and ends in Araria.

On Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi will be touring in Purnia, Baisi and Amour Assembly Constituency. The yatra starts from Purnia to Dagarua – Baisi – Amour – Baisa and Baraedgah.

On Saturday, he will address the crowd in Baisi, Katihar, Balrampur, Kadwa, Pranpur Assembly Constituencies and hold a yatra.

In 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM contested 25 Assembly Constituencies and won five seats, all in the Seemanchal region. However, four of the MLAs defected to the Rashtriya Janata Dal leaving only Akhtar ul Iman with AIMIM.

Now in 2025 Bihar elections, the party is likely to contest more seats than it contested in last elections, and there are indications that many influential political leaders and social workers are willing to contest elections on AIMIM party ticket, the release added.

(With inputs from PTI)