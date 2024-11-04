Trudeau says ‘violence is unacceptable’ after Khalistanis attack devotees at temple

Ottawa: A protest by Khalistani extremists near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton escalated into violence on Sunday, with attendees of the temple

reportedly attacked.

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation from various political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has also spoken out against the attack.

Despite the lack of arrests in connection with Brampton’s Hindu Sabha temple violence, Peel Police maintained a visible presence, with dozens of officers stationed outside the temple on Sunday noon.

Trudeau wrote, “The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident.”

This is what we have come down to in Canada. This is the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton(Hanuman Statue). And now Khalistanis and Indians fighting. As a Hindu I condemn this act! pic.twitter.com/c4H4tFLXPp — Nirmala (@durganir7) November 3, 2024

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya condemned the attack on the temple and said that a “red line has been crossed” by Khalistani extremists.

Taking to X, he wrote, “A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada. I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies.”

“No wonder that under the ‘freedom of expression’ Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable,” he further added.

Strongly objecting to such attacks, Kevin Vuong, Toronto MP, asserted that “Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals” and asserted that the country’s leaders have failed to protect Hindus just like they failed to safeguard Christians and Jewish Canadians.

Sharing a post on X, Vuong wrote, “Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace.”

Following the attacks, the Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organisation working for the Hindu community in Canada, shared a video of the attack on the temple and said that the Khalistani terrorists attacked kids and women.

Sharing a video on X, the Hindu Canadian Foundation wrote, “Hindu Sabha Temple is under attack by #KhalistaniTerrorists #khalistan.”

“Kids, Women, and Men are being attacked. This is all happening under the support of Khalistaani politician sympathizers,” the post added.

The recent attack adds to a string of similar incidents documented in recent years, underscoring a distressing trend of religious intolerance.

Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor suffered defacement with anti-India graffiti, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action from both Canadian and Indian officials. Earlier incidents in Mississauga and Brampton saw temples similarly targeted, drawing strong reactions from the Indian community in Canada.

Ties between India and Canada had deteriorated last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government — including Verma and other diplomats — were linked to the death of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them “absurd” and “motivated” — and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.