Truly distressing: BJP MP DK Aruna on Konda Surekha’s dismissal

Taking action against Konda Surekha simply because of something her daughter said is neither right nor justifiable, she said.

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Truly distressing: BJP MP DK Aruna on Konda Surekha’s dismissal
BJP MP DK Aruna. Source: X

Hyderabad: Claiming that internal politics led to Konda Surekha’s dismissal from the state Cabinet, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP DK Aruna on Friday, September 4, sought to put to rest speculation that the senior Congress leader could join the saffron party.

Speaking in Jadcherla in the Mehbubnagar district, she said, “I believe that internal political rifts within the Congress led to her dismissal from the Cabinet,” adding that factions and conflicts are common in politics and are common in that party.

“Konda Surekha is a senior leader; we worked together as ministers in 2009,” she said, adding that she was happy that a fellow woman leader was serving the state as a minister.

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It is a remarkable achievement for a woman to overcome the hardships of politics, stand her ground, and rise to this level, she added.

“Her dismissal was truly distressing,” she said. However, she added that there have been no discussions so far regarding an invitation for her to join the BJP.

Aruna herself was with the Samajwadi Party before she joined the Congress, which she left in 2019 to join the BJP.

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‘Decision neither right nor justifiable’

The MP said that while the Congress and the Chief Minister often boast about how much they have done for the BC (Backward Classes) community, isn’t Konda Surekha also from the same community?

Taking action against her simply because of something her daughter said is neither right nor justifiable, she said.

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