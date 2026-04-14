Trump dials PM Modi, both leaders push for ‘open and secure’ Strait of Hormuz 

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 14, to discuss the West Asia crisis and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz “open and secure” even as US envoy Sergio Gor said India and the US are expected to seal certain “big-ticket” deals soon, including in the energy sector.

Shortly after their nearly 40-minute conversation, Modi said he and Trump reviewed the “substantial progress” in the bilateral ties and that both sides are committed to further strengthening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership in “all areas”.

Following the call, US ambassador Gor told a select group of journalists that some “big-ticket deals”, including on energy are expected to be sealed between India and the US in the next “few days and weeks”. However, he refused to elaborate on the deals.

The call between the two leaders came amid increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports, as well as reports that Washington and Tehran may hold a second phase of direct negotiations days after the collapse of initial talks in Islamabad.

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Third phone call this year

It was the third phone call between the two leaders this year and the first after the recent peace talks between Iran and the US. They spoke on February 2 to announce progress in a trade deal, and on March 24 to discuss the situation in West Asia.

“Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas,” Modi said on social media.

“We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he said.

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

The call ended with Trump telling PM Modi that: “I just want you to know we all love you”, according to Ambassador Gor.

“We have some big-ticket items that will be announced over the next few days or weeks, and the relationship is on a firm footing. We will have something very interesting and exciting,” Gor said.

Asked to elaborate, he added: ” In terms of some of the deals that might occur, might get announced soon, it’ll be related to energy. It’ll be related to some other items, but stay tuned. That all I’ll say.”

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Sources said certain Indian public sector companies in the energy sector may announce collaborations with American firms in the coming days.

On the Modi-Trump discussion on West Asia, Gor said the US President wanted to update the prime minister on the overall situation in the region.

“You have a nation that is holding the entire world hostage. These are international waterways. There are international treaties,” the envoy said, referring to Iran blocking the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz that has resulted spike in energy prices.

“There’s only one reason that prices (of oil and gas) have gone up. It is because somebody is holding this area hostage. So obviously the United States wants to open this waterway. And so, I think it benefits the whole world, including here in India,” he said.

Gor said PM Modi and President Trump also discussed the US naval blockade of Iran’s ports. He refused to answer questions on any fresh talks between Iran and the US after the collapse of the negotiations in Islamabad.

“It’s not for me to announce any future talks. They did talk about the blockade and the importance of it reopening as soon as possible. Frankly, this whole region, the whole world is suffering because of this,” he said.

“Why should one country be able to turn off the lights anywhere else in the world? It’s unfair. It needs to stop, and the United States is determined to make that happen,” he added.

The US envoy also responded to a question on whether the US was looking for an Indian contribution to de-escalate the situation in West Asia, noting that President Trump is open to many countries getting involved if they choose.

“That’s a question for the Indian government. But from our side, the president has offered involvement around the world, as you have seen engagement happen,” he said.

The call between the two leaders came two days after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri wrapped up a three-day visit to Washington DC.

Both sides have been working to stabilise the ties after a spell of uncertainty and strain.

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

However, both sides made efforts in the last few months to repair the ties.

Marco Rubio to visit India next month

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit India next month to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other functionaries of the government.

Asked if President Trump has any plan to visit India soon, Gor said the focus now is on Secretary Rubio’s trip.

“The secretary (Rubio) is coming here next month, which we’re very excited by… He doesn’t just show up. We actually have some incredible deals that we’re hoping to finalise in time for his visit at the end of May,” he said.

Gor said the US is also looking forward to having a Quad ministerial meeting.

“We’re very much looking forward to having a ministerial quad meeting here in India. This is also the secretary’s (Rubio’s) first visit to India. So he’s very excited to come, not only to Delhi, but also to visit other places,” he said.

“India’s vitally important to us. It’s an incredible partner and the president also has an incredible relationship with your prime minister. It shows the importance of the United States.”

“If you look at Secretary Rubio, he does not travel because he’s full-time at the White House also. So the fact that he is coming over here shows the level of importance that the United States gives to India,” Gor said.

“I just came back from Washington, where I met with the entire cabinet, and that included the Treasury Secretary and USTR ( United States Trade Representative), Department of War, energy. And so we do have some big ticket items that will be announced over the next few days or the next few weeks,” Gor said.