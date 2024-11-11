Trump, Harris were dependent on India, claims MP CM Mohan Yadav

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday claimed that during the recent US presidential elections President-Elect Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were dependent on India.

Talking to reporters in Gwalior, Yadav said that all superpowers in the world wanted to associate with India.

“Our Prime Minister is a shubhankar (mascot). India has also shown the strength of its democracy to the world. Today, any big superpower sees a benefit in associating with India. We have seen in the US presidential elections that whether Trump or Harris won, both were dependent on India. We are happy that President-Elect Trump has been a personal friend of Modi ji. The Russian president is also looking the same (towards India),” Yadav said.

He said no one can measure the depth of Modi’s popularity in India, which resulted in him forming a government for the third time in a row after a gap of 60 years.

The chief minister expressed confidence that the BJP will win elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand and the bypoll to Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh.

People of the Budhni and Vijaypur assembly seats are with development, he said.

BJP candidate from Vijaypur, Ramniwas Rawat, was a six-time MLA from the Congress and a minister, he said.

Rawat left Congress as he failed to develop the region despite being a minister and joined the BJP for development, Yadav said.

State forest minister Rawat will face the bypoll necessitated after his resignation as MLA.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Yadav had addressed the public meetings in support of Rawat in the Vijaypur assembly seat.