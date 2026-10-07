Trump proposes USD 70k fee for foreign students seeking to work

Washington: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Wednesday, October 7, proposed a USD 70,000 fee for international students seeking to work in the US, the latest effort from the Trump administration to crack down on foreign enrolment.

A proposed rule would require schools to pay the fee for every student who participates in the optional practice training programme, known as OPT, which allows students to work in jobs related to their major during or after their time in school.

Students are generally eligible for one year of work post-graduation, though certain science, technology, engineering and math majors are eligible for an additional two years.

Schools would be required to pay USD 70,000 for each new student’s initial application to the programme and a USD 30,000 fee for each renewal.

Change a blow to US colleges, varsities

The change would represent a blow to American colleges and universities that heavily recruit students from overseas as a source of tuition revenue, as well as tech companies and other industries that hire many international students for technical roles.

The OPT programme allows international students to gain hands-on experience and fill labour shortages in high-demand STEM fields, said Fanta Aw, CEO of NAFSA, an association that represents international education.

“Driving away the talents, perspectives, and aspirations of international students will only hurt American innovation, economic growth, workforce development, and global leadership,” Aw said in a written statement.

Response to fraud, abuse of visa programme: DHS

In a statement, DHS described the fee as a response to fraud and abuse of the visa programme, which it called a “pipeline for cheap foreign labour”.

The public has 60 days to comment on the proposal before DHS can finalise it and put it into effect. The proposal also could face legal challenges from higher education groups or business associations that could delay it.

President Donald Trump’s administration has been putting pressure on international students in many ways as part of its wider efforts to crack down on immigration and reshape higher education.

Pressure on foreign students

Last year, the Republican administration began suddenly terminating the legal status of thousands of international students, detaining and deporting many of them.

This summer, the administration finalised a rule that sought to prevent international students from staying in the US for more than four years without approval from the federal government.

The move drew swift backlash from higher education leaders who said it would increase the burden on schools and noted that many programmes are longer than four years by design. A federal court prevented the rule from taking effect in September.