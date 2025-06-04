Trump, Putin discuss Ukraine drone attack, Iran nuclear program

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him “very strongly” in a phone call Wednesday that he will respond to Ukraine’s weekend drone attack on Russian airfields.

The US president said in a social media post that “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

The call that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes was Trump’s first known with Putin since May 19.

Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran’s nuclear programme.