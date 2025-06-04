Trump, Putin discuss Ukraine drone attack, Iran nuclear program

The call that lasted for an hour and 15 minutes was Trump's first known with Putin since May 19.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 4th June 2025 10:49 pm IST
Donald Trump Addresses a meeting
Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told him “very strongly” in a phone call Wednesday that he will respond to Ukraine’s weekend drone attack on Russian airfields.

The US president said in a social media post that “It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace.”

MS Creative School

Trump said he and Putin also discussed Iran’s nuclear programme.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th June 2025 10:49 pm IST

