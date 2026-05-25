Trump says any Iran deal would be ‘exact opposite’ of Obama-era nuclear pact

On the 87th day of the American-Israeli war on Iran on Monday, May 25, US President Donald Trump said any potential agreement with Tehran would be fundamentally different from the nuclear deal negotiated under former president Barack Obama.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said that if a deal is reached with Iran, it would be a “good and proper” agreement and “the exact opposite” of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed during the Obama administration.

Trump criticised the earlier accord, alleging it provided Iran with large amounts of cash and created what he described as “a clear and open path” to developing a nuclear weapon.

He also stressed that negotiations over a possible agreement witþ Tehran were still ongoing and had not yet been finalised.m

“It isn’t even fully negotiated yet,” Trump wrote, while dismissing criticism surrounding the discussions and urging opponents not to speculate about details that have not been publicly disclosed.

Trump did not provide details about the proposed framework or indicate when negotiations could be completed.

The remarks come amid continued reports of indirect diplomatic engagements between Washington and Tehran f.8mollowing months of heightened regional tensions and military escalation across the Gulf region.

Hezbollah backs possible US-Iran agreement

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem expressed hope that negotiations between Tehran and Washington would lead to a comprehensive agreement and wider regional calm.

In a televised speech on Sunday, Qassem said Lebanon hoped to benefit from what he described as a “full cessation of hostilities”, according to AFP.

Gulf diplomats review Tehran-Washington talks

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on ongoing US-Iran negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

The meeting reflected continued Gulf engagement in diplomatic efforts linked to the regional conflict.

Axios says negotiations could face delays

Axios quoted a senior US administration official as saying efforts to secure an agreement with Iran may require several more days.

The official attributed the delay to what was described as Tehran’s slow internal decision-making process.

Rubio blames Hezbollah for Lebanon tensions

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Hezbollah of attempting to destabilise Lebanon during continued cross-border tensions with Israel.

Rubio said Washington supported Lebanon’s reconstruction and stability efforts while warning against actions that could deepen unrest.

Iran President says diplomacy requires approval

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said all major diplomatic decisions in Iran require coordination with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He said state institutions must present a unified position once decisions are approved through official channels.

India increases petrol and diesel prices

Fuel retailers in India raised petrol and diesel prices for the fourth time this month amid higher global crude costs linked to the regional conflict.

Dealers said diesel prices increased by 2.71 rupees per litre, while petrol rose by 2.61 rupees.

Duemocrat senator attacks Trump’s handling of war

US Senator Chris Murphy criticised President Donald Trump’s approach to the conflict despite welcoming signs of a possible end to hostilities.

Murphy said the war had caused major economic and humanitarian damage and argued Iran remained strategically stronger despite US pressure.

6/ Of course, none of those things could be accomplished by an air campaign – which is why so many of us opposed this war.



And now the new regime is emboldened. They took our best shot and beat us. Iran emerges more powerful. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 24, 2026

Khamenei communication tightly restricted

CBS News reported that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is operating from a secure undisclosed location with limited direct communication.

US officials cited by the network said messages were being relayed through intermediaries, complicating diplomatic contacts with Tehran.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of assassinated Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and a candidate for the position of the Supreme Leader

Iran military remains on high alert

Iran’s armed forces said they would maintain full military readiness regardless of the outcome of negotiations with the United States.

Tasnim News Agency quoted military officials warning of a different form of confrontation if fresh military action is launched against Iran.

Trump shares military-themed post on Truth Social

President Donald Trump posted an image of a bomb attached to a military aircraft on Truth Social alongside the phrase: “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

The post added to uncertainty surrounding negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Trump shares bomb image post.

US denies mine activity in Hormuz

The Associated Press quoted a US official as saying American forces had not discovered or destroyed mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

The official also said no vessels had been damaged in the waterway.

Progress on Hormuz framework

Reuters quoted a senior US official as saying Iran had agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a proposed understanding with Washington.

The report said discussions were continuing over technical nuclear matters, including the handling of enriched uranium stockpiles.

Tehran reviewing proposal

The The Washington Post reported that Iran was reviewing the latest proposal related to a memorandum of understanding with the United States.

According to the report, Tehran would move to restore shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz after signing the agreement.

Final wording still under discussion

CNN reported that negotiators were still working through the wording of several points in the draft memorandum between Washington and Tehran.

A US official said an in-person signing ceremony could follow once both sides approve the final text.

Iran insists on access to frozen assets

Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran wants part of its frozen assets released at the beginning of any agreement with the United States.

The report added that differences remain over several provisions and that no final deal has yet been reached.