Trump says he is ‘working tirelessly’ to end Russia-Ukraine war

Washington: President Donald Trump told American lawmakers in a joint sitting of Congress that he is “working tirelessly” to end the Ukraine-Russia war and that he has received strong signals that Moscow wants the same.

Trump on Tuesday read from a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he had received earlier in the day, saying he was willing to work “under” the leadership of the American President to bring peace.

Trump addressed lawmakers for almost two hours highlighting the achievements of his administration in the two months of taking office. He spoke at length on the executive actions on immigration, economy, trade, health, education and law and order.

Also Read Trump threatens reciprocal tariff hikes after Canada retaliates

“I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine,” the US President said, adding, “Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight. The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine’s defence. Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine — by far! And Biden has authorised more money in this fight than Europe has spent.”

President Trump also read out a letter he said he had received from President Zelensky.

“I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine,” he said, adding, “The letter reads, Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.”

Reading out the letter, Trump said, “He (Zelensky) said, My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it at any time that is convenient for you. I appreciate that he sent this letter.”

Trump did not offer his response to this outreach from the Ukrainian leader who is trying to make amends for the explosive exchange in the Oval Office with President Trump and Vice-President J D Vance last Friday.

“Simultaneously,” the American leader said further, “We’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. Wouldn’t that be beautiful?”