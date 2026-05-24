Trump says Iran agreement largely negotiated, details to be announced shortly

On the 86th day of the American-Israeli war on Iran on Sunday, May 24, US President Donald Trump said a broad agreement between Washington and Tehran had been “largely negotiated”, adding that final details would be announced shortly following consultations with regional leaders.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the proposed agreement was tied to a “Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to peace” involving the United States, Iran and several Middle Eastern countries.

Also Read Iran weighs latest peace proposal as US strike fears grow

Trump said he held discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

He also said he separately spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the conversation as positive.

According to Trump, negotiations over the remaining aspects of the proposed agreement were continuing and an official announcement would be made soon. He further claimed that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open under the arrangement.

Iranian media, however, said no final agreement had yet been reached and described Trump’s claim as inconsistent with the current state of negotiations.

Iran says Strait of Hormuz will remain under Tehran’s control

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that the Strait of Hormuz would remain under Tehran’s control even if a deal is reached between the United States and Iran.

US, Iran nearing 60-day ceasefire extension deal: Report

The United States and Iran are close to reaching an agreement that would extend the current ceasefire by 60 days, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The report said the proposed arrangement includes the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a commitment by Iran to dilute or transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

However, Iranian officials have disputed parts of the report. Tehran rejected claims related to the Strait of Hormuz, insisting that Iran would maintain control over the waterway.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson had earlier also stated that the nuclear issue was not part of the negotiations at the current stage.

Pompeo criticises Iran deal as Malley backs peace efforts

Former CIA director and ex-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, saying the proposed agreement resembled the Obama-era nuclear deal and questioning the role of officials involved in shaping it.

Meanwhile, Robert Malley, who helped negotiate the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement under former President Barack Obama, said he would support the current initiative if it succeeded in ending what he described as an “unjustifiable war”.

Malley added that although Trump’s approach was not one he personally would have chosen, efforts aimed at preventing further conflict should be backed if they lead to lasting peace.

Not quite the path Wendy, Ben or I would have taken. But if this deal brings an end to an unlawful, unjustifiable war, to the senseless loss of life and destruction, and to the cascading global economic fallout, I am quite sure we’d willingly accept it over the alternative.… https://t.co/4IuGpYBANH — Robert Malley (@Rob_Malley) May 23, 2026

IRGC says Iran nuclear issue not discussed at current stage

Iran’s Fars news agency, citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, dismissed US President Donald Trump’s latest social media comments as “propaganda”, saying Tehran had made no commitments regarding its nuclear programme.

According to the report, the IRGC said Iran’s nuclear issue “has not been discussed at this stage”, despite Trump previously presenting it as a key condition in any potential agreement.

The report also claimed US officials had privately told Iran that Trump’s social media posts were largely aimed at domestic media and political audiences in the United States, advising Tehran not to attach significance to the statements.

Shots fired near White House as Trump oversees Iran talks

Police and security forces responded to reports of gunfire near the White House on Saturday evening while US President Donald Trump was inside overseeing discussions related to Iran.

Authorities secured the area and launched an investigation. Trump was not harmed in the incident.

#WATCH | Security tightened around the area after shots were fired near the White House grounds.



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/1nIOR3TVnr — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2026

Lindsey Graham warns Iran deal could shift regional balance of power

US Senator Lindsey Graham warned that any agreement perceived as strengthening Iran could shift the balance of power in the Middle East and deepen regional instability.

In a series of posts on X, Graham said a deal allowing Iran to “survive and become more powerful over time” would fuel conflicts in Lebanon and Iraq, while strengthening Hezbollah and Shia militias in the region.

If it is perceived in the region that a deal with Iran allows the regime to survive and become more powerful over time, we will have poured gasoline on the conflicts in Lebanon and Iraq.



A deal that is perceived to allow Iran to survive and possess the ability to control the… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 23, 2026

He also argued that if the Strait of Hormuz could not be protected from what he described as “Iranian terrorism”, and Tehran retained the capability to target Gulf oil infrastructure, Iran would increasingly be viewed as a dominant regional force requiring diplomatic accommodation.

Graham further said such perceptions could become “a nightmare for Israel” over time and questioned the rationale behind the war if Iran’s military capabilities could not ultimately be curtailed.

The senator added that he remained sceptical of claims that Iran could not be prevented from threatening the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that “it is important we get this right.”

If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 23, 2026

Shehbaz Sharif praises Trump’s peace efforts

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated US President Donald Trump for his efforts to pursue peace following high-level talks involving leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Sharif said the discussions focused on the regional situation and ways to advance ongoing peace efforts aimed at achieving lasting stability in the region.

Sharif added that Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan during the telephone call and praised his “tireless efforts” throughout the process.

I congratulate President Donald Trump on his extraordinary efforts to pursue peace and for holding a very useful and productive telephone call earlier today, with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, the UAE, Jordan and Pakistan. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 24, 2026

Iranian envoy urges countries to move beyond past tensions

Alireza Enayati said countries across the Middle East should work together to rebuild the region and strengthen cooperation amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

In a post on X, Enayati said conditions in the region now favoured unity and “mutual assistance” among neighbouring countries.

The Iranian envoy described Iran as a nation that remains resilient during periods of hardship and said the country represented “a new opportunity for the region” to move beyond recurring tensions and focus on the futuremǰ