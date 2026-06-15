Trump says oil tankers are moving through Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Monday, June 15, that ships carrying oil were beginning to move out of the Strait of Hormuz, signalling what he described as a return to safer maritime transit through one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump said many vessels loaded with oil had resumed their journeys through the strait and were travelling along a southern route that he characterised as “totally safe, secure, and pristine”.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote. “They are going along the Southern ‘Highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine.”

Trump says oil tankers are moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President also suggested that alternative routes were available for maritime traffic, although he did not provide further details.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. A significant share of the world’s seaborne crude oil and liquefied natural gas passes through the narrow waterway, making it highly sensitive to regional tensions and security concerns.

Trump’s statement came after he announced early Monday that an agreement with Iran had been completed and would be formally signed on Friday, June 19. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump said the deal would bring “peace and security” to the region and pave the way for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.