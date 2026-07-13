Trump says Strait of Hormuz ‘open’, declares US its ‘guardian’

US President Donald Trump on Monday, July 13, declared that the Strait of Hormuz is “open” and announced that the United States would become the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait”, despite Iran rejecting any US role in managing the strategic waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strait would remain open “with or without Iran” and announced that the US would oversee security in the waterway.

He added that Washington would seek reimbursement equivalent to 20 per cent of the value of cargo passing through the strait, along with the costs of maintaining security, saying the plan would take effect immediately.

A screenshot of US President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post announcing plans for the United States to become the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait”. (Photo: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

Trump expands on Hormuz plan

Earlier in a phone interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends, Trump said the United States was prepared to assume a long-term role in securing the Strait of Hormuz.

“We’re taking over the Strait. They have nothing. They’ve got nothing,” he said, referring to Iran.

Trump claimed Iranian negotiators had backed away from an agreement reached during an 11-hour meeting the previous day.

“Yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting… everything was agreed… then they called back and said they had to make a couple of changes,” he said, accusing Tehran of repeatedly breaking agreements.

❗️We're going to KEEP and RUN Hormuz Strait — Trump



'Will become the Guardian Angel of the Strait, and be reimbursed for it'



'We guarded the strait for 50 YEARS. Guarded it for NOTHING'



'But now we will make money' pic.twitter.com/a2IRqU4UKC — RT (@RT_com) July 13, 2026

He said the United States would continue protecting the strategic waterway and expected countries benefiting from the route to contribute to the cost.

“We’re going to keep the strait, and we’ll probably run it. We’ll become the guardian of the strait,” Trump said.

“We’re going to guard it. We’re going to get paid for guarding it – a lot of money. We can’t be expected to do that for nothing.”

Trump also claimed US forces had struck Iranian military equipment overnight in response to continued attacks and warned that Washington would continue responding to any further Iranian military action. Those claims could not be independently verified.

Iran rejects US interference

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the armed forces “do not and will not allow” the United States to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the military accused Washington of repeatedly jeopardising regional security through attempts to interfere in the strategic waterway.

🔴 سخنگوی قرارگاه خاتم‌الانبیا: نمی‌گذاریم آمریکا در تنگۀ هرمز دخالت کند https://t.co/TYnkQ3EFvC pic.twitter.com/W1sS7yCzqk — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 13, 2026

It warned that Iran would respond firmly to any disruption involving commercial vessels or oil tankers operating outside routes designated by Tehran and without the permission of its armed forces.

The military also cautioned regional countries against cooperating with US forces, saying any logistical support for American military operations would have consequences.

Watch: IRGC claims retaliatory operation

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released footage claiming to show its operation, dubbed “Eye for an Eye”, targeting US military facilities in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to the IRGC and Iran’s state-affiliated Nour News Agency, the operation targeted Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and Ali Al Salem and Ahmed Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait. The group claimed the strikes damaged fuel and ammunition depots, Patriot air defence systems and a strategic FPS radar installation.

The IRGC said the operation was launched in response to recent US military strikes and warned that any further foreign military activity around the Strait of Hormuz would prompt additional retaliation.

⚡BREAKING: Iran's IRGC says it has “completely destroyed” fuel tanks and Patriot air defence systems and a strategic FPS radar system at two Kuwaiti air bases, and it targeted several facilities at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.#Irán #IranWar‌ #pakistán #Pakistan #Kuwait… pic.twitter.com/uhjrq4RVTC — Iran Flash News (@FlashWireNews) July 13, 2026

Strait remains at centre of tensions

The latest exchange of statements comes after days of missile and drone attacks between the United States and Iran, placing the Strait of Hormuz at the centre of the confrontation.

The strategic waterway remains a critical route for global energy supplies, carrying nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas shipments. The continuing standoff has heightened concerns over regional security and the stability of international energy markets.