Trump signs order imposing sanctions on ICC over investigations of Israel

Sanctions include blocking ICC officials from entering the United States.

Press Trust of India  |  Published: 7th February 2025 8:00 am IST
US President Donald Trump holds up an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday in Washington. AP/PTI

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.

Neither the U.S. nor Israel are members of or recognize the court. Israel is a close U.S. ally and the court recently issued an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his actions toward Palestinians in Gaza after the Hamas attack against Israel in October 2023.

Trump’s order says the ICC’s actions set a “dangerous precedent.” Sanctions include blocking ICC officials from entering the United States.

