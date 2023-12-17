Trump tells rally immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’: Report

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump, just weeks after using the fascist terminology “vermin” to describe sections of American society he dislikes, again declared at a New Hampshire rally that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” the media reported.

Condemned for his previous remarks at the last rally he held in New Hampshire — where he threatened to “root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections” — Trump appeared to double down in Durham, The Guardian reported.

“They’re poisoning the blood of our country. That’s what they’ve done,” Trump told the crowd.

“They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world.”

“They’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” The Guardian reported.

It is the second time Trump has used the “poisoned blood” phrase, which has been widely condemned for echoing white supremacist rhetoric.

The first time he did so, in October, US President Joe Biden said the former President, who faces 91 criminal charges, was starting to use language heard in Nazi Germany.

“Trump also recently talked about, ‘The blood of America is being poisoned’ … Again, echoes the same phrases used in Nazi Germany,” Biden said at the time, The Guardian reported.