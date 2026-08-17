Trump terms Saudi-Turkey-Pak defence agreement ‘big, bold’ step

The agreement was signed August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

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Trump terms Saudi-Turkey-Pak defence agreement ‘big, bold’ step
US President Donald Trump. AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump has termed the Saudi Arabia-Turkey-Pakistan defence agreement a “big, bold and important first step” towards defending themselves in a “more meaningful way”.

Trump’s remarks on Sunday came days after the three nations signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement — holding any armed offensive against any of the three countries an attack against all of them.

“Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan have recently, and finally, signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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“Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. THIS IS A BIG, BOLD, AND IMPORTANT FIRST STEP — WOW,” Trump wrote.

The agreement was signed August 7 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

India said it is assessing the implications of the Mecca agreement on its national security, as well as regional peace and stability.

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“As far as this agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications both from the perspective of India’s national security and considerations of regional peace and stability,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on August 11.

“India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard,” Jaiswal said.

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