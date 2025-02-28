Trump to sign order Friday designating English as official language of US

Designating English as the national language “promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement,” according to the White House.

Published: 28th February 2025 9:53 pm IST
President Donald Trump gives his inaugural address during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.AP/PTI(AP01_20_2025_000416B)

Washington: President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States, according to the White House.

The order will allow government agencies and organisations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order.

The executive order will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organisations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the order Friday.

