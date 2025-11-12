Trump urges Israeli President to pardon Netanyahu in corruption case

Washington: US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, urging him to grant a full pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The letter, sent on Wednesday, November 12, is printed on official White House letterhead and bears Trump’s signature.

Addressed to “His Excellency Isaac Herzog,” it praises Netanyahu as a “formidable and decisive war-time Prime Minister” and calls on Herzog to “fully pardon” him, describing the corruption cases against the Israeli leader as a “political, unjustified prosecution.”

In the letter, Trump wrote that Israel was moving “into a time of peace” and that Netanyahu’s attention “cannot be unnecessarily diverted” by his ongoing legal battles. He also highlighted his administration’s continued efforts to expand the Abraham Accords and promote stability in the Middle East.

BREAKING: In an official letter, U.S. President Donald Trump urges Israeli President Isaac Herzog grant a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is indicted by the ICC. pic.twitter.com/MegL1FqrFO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 12, 2025

Herzog’s office responds

President Herzog’s office released a statement on Wednesday acknowledging Trump’s support for Israel but reaffirming that any pardon must follow established legal procedure.

“The president holds great respect for President Trump and repeatedly expresses his appreciation for Trump’s unwavering support of Israel and his tremendous contribution to the return of the hostages, the reshaping of the Middle East and Gaza, and the safeguarding of Israel’s security,” the statement said.

“Without detracting from the above, as the president has made clear on multiple occasions, anyone seeking a pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also weighed in on the debate, writing on X, “Reminder: Israeli law stipulates that the first condition for receiving a pardon is an admission of guilt and an expression of remorse for the actions.”

Netanyahu’s ongoing trial

In 2019, Netanyahu was charged in three corruption cases, one of which alleged that he received nearly 700,000 shekels (USD 335,000) in gifts from businessmen, including luxury champagne and cigars. The prime minister denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty, calling the proceedings a “political witch hunt.”