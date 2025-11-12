Over 1,500 buildings demolished in Gaza since ceasefire: BBC satellite analysis

Gaza Strip: More than 1,500 buildings have been demolished in areas of the Gaza Strip still under Israeli control since the ceasefire with Hamas took effect on Friday, October 10, according to an investigation by BBC Verify that analyzed recent satellite imagery.

The analysis, published on Wednesday, November 12, revealed extensive destruction in eastern Gaza City, Jabalia, Khan Younis, and Rafah — areas where no renewed fighting has been reported since the truce began.

Satellite imagery captured in early November shows entire neighbourhoods levelled within weeks, indicating large-scale demolitions rather than combat-related damage.

Key findings from BBC analysis

Over 1,500 buildings have been destroyed in ceasefire zones.

Entire neighbourhoods in Gaza City, Khan Younis and Rafah have been levelled.

Analysts believe the true figure is significantly higher due to limited satellite coverage.

The destruction could breach ceasefire terms brokered by the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

Experts warn the actions may violate international humanitarian law.

Legal analysts told the BBC that the deliberate destruction of civilian property outside combat zones could constitute a war crime, as the pattern of demolition appears coordinated and deliberate.

Satellite comparison images show widespread destruction in Gaza following the ceasefire, with severe damage visible in areas under Israeli control. Photo: Planet Labs PBC

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) denied wrongdoing, saying operations targeted militant tunnels and infrastructure in compliance with ceasefire terms. Human rights groups disputed the claim, arguing the scale of damage could not be justified under security pretexts.

Ceasefire violations and attacks

According to Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO), Israel has violated the ceasefire 282 times between October 10 and November 10, through air strikes, shelling, and direct shootings.

The violations reportedly included:

88 shootings targeting civilians;

12 incursions beyond the “yellow line”;

124 airstrikes across the Strip;

52 residential demolitions.

The GMO added that 23 Palestinians were detained during this period. It also accused Israel of continuing to block humanitarian aid, worsening shortages of food, fuel, and medical supplies.

Civilian toll

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported at least:

242 Palestinians killed and 622 injured since the ceasefire began

154 fatalities recorded on October 19

109 deaths in Rafah on October 29 alone, including 52 children.

Since the conflict began on October 7, 2023, the ministry said:

69,179 Palestinians have been killed

170,693 have been injured

Over 20,000 children are among the dead

Thousands remain missing under the rubble.

Severe shortages of food, clean water, fuel, and shelter continue to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis across Gaza.

Calls for accountability

Human rights organisations have urged independent international investigations into:

The reported ceasefire violations; and

The large-scale demolitions revealed by BBC.

Groups warned that continued attacks on civilians and destruction of residential areas risk collapsing the fragile truce and could further destabilise the region.