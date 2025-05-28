Trump urges Netanyahu to delay Iran strike for Nuclear talks

“I told him this would be inappropriate to do right now because we're very close to a solution," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 28th May 2025 11:09 pm IST
Donald Trump Addresses a meeting
Donald Trump

Vienna: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to hold off on an Iran strike to give the US administration more time time to push for new nuclear deal with Tehran.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday came as the head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog said that “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme. But Rafael Mariano Grossi described the continuing negotiations as a good sign.

