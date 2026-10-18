Trump vows Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons

Washington: US President Donald Trump has declared that Iran’s nuclear weapons capability has been destroyed by American military operations and vowed that Tehran would never be allowed to rebuild it, presenting the campaign against the Islamic Republic as one of the major national security achievements of his second presidency.

Addressing a Republican election rally at Northern Kentucky University’s Truist Arena on Saturday, Trump defended his decision to launch military operations against Iran, saying the threat of a nuclear-armed Tehran had made American intervention necessary.

“They cannot have a nuclear weapon. They can’t because they’ll use it,” Trump told supporters while discussing the military campaign.

The President said the United States had successfully struck Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and was taking steps to ensure that the programme could not be revived.

“We have to make sure it doesn’t come back,” he said, recalling his instructions to senior administration officials during the operation.

Trump linked the military action to his broader argument that American military strength had been restored under his leadership and that Washington was once again prepared to confront threats to its national security.

He said the decision to undertake military operations had come at a time when the American economy and stock market were performing strongly.

The President acknowledged that the operation had required the United States to devote attention and resources to the Middle East, but argued that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was more important than any short-term economic consequences.

He also suggested that energy prices would decline once the military campaign was concluded.

“It’s gonna end very quickly,” Trump said, adding that petrol prices would fall below their previous levels when the operation ended.

The President returned to the subject later in his speech, describing the military action as a defining accomplishment of his administration.

“Iran won’t have, doesn’t have, and never will have a nuclear weapon, very simple,” he declared.

Trump argued that the issue should have been resolved by previous American administrations and insisted that his government had demonstrated the resolve necessary to confront Tehran.

“Should have been done years ago,” he said.

The President placed the Iran operation alongside other foreign policy initiatives, including developments involving Venezuela and Greenland.

He also highlighted increased American defence spending, saying his administration and the Republican-controlled Congress had delivered more than USD 1 trillion for the armed forces.

Trump said that the United States possessed the world’s strongest military and said American defence capabilities were central to restoring the country’s international standing.