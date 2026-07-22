Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants for every ship attack

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 22, said the United States would destroy “one bridge or power plant” every time Iran attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz with a missile, rocket, drone or any other weapon, marking a further escalation in Washington’s response to threats against one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The warning prompted a senior Iranian official to declare that Tehran would retaliate by targeting infrastructure, bridges and energy facilities across the region linked to US interests if Washington attacked Iranian civilian infrastructure.
Iran warns of regional retaliation
A senior Iranian official told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran would strike infrastructure and bridges across the region if the United States targeted Iranian bridges or power plants.
The official said energy facilities linked to US interests could also become targets and insisted Iran would continue to exercise what it described as its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran reports more than 50 deaths
Iran’s Health Ministry said 53 people had been killed and 592 injured in US air strikes since June 27.
Health Ministry spokesperson Hussein Kermanpour said 535 of the injured had been discharged from hospital, while 36 remained under treatment and 21 received medical care at the scene.
Iran says military campaign failed
Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi claimed the United States and Israel had failed to destroy Iran’s military capabilities despite intending to do so within a week.
According to the Tehran Times, Shekarchi also claimed Iran had destroyed a major data centre in the United Arab Emirates allegedly backed by the United States, Israel and European actors. The claims could not be independently verified.
Iran rejects Kolang nuclear site claims
Iran again denied allegations that a secret nuclear facility exists at Kolang mountain after Trump threatened to target the site.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said all Iranian nuclear activities had been declared to the International Atomic Energy Agency in accordance with safeguards obligations and accused Washington of using false claims as a pretext for military action.
Sirens sound in Bahrain
Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain on Wednesday after authorities urged residents to move to the nearest safe location.
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued the alert after an explosion was heard in Manama, according to AFP. The island kingdom has faced repeated Iranian attacks since hostilities between Washington and Tehran intensified.
UAE condemns Iranian attacks
The United Arab Emirates condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a violation of the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and a threat to regional security and stability.
CENTCOM releases carrier images
US Central Command released images showing sailors directing an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H W Bush as it transited the Arabian Sea.
The aircraft is capable of carrying out both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.
US embassy issues security advisory
The US embassy in Jerusalem urged American citizens to remain vigilant following a recent rise in violence linked to organised crime groups in Israel.
The advisory urged US nationals to avoid areas with active police operations in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Herzliya and to follow instructions issued by local authorities.
Italy to host Israel-Lebanon talks
Italy will host another round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon on August 4.
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the meeting would follow talks held in Rome last week as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.