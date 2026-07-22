Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants for every ship attack

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, July 22, said the United States would destroy “one bridge or power plant” every time Iran attacked a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz with a missile, rocket, drone or any other weapon, marking a further escalation in Washington’s response to threats against one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The warning prompted a senior Iranian official to declare that Tehran would retaliate by targeting infrastructure, bridges and energy facilities across the region linked to US interests if Washington attacked Iranian civilian infrastructure.

Iran warns of regional retaliation

A senior Iranian official told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran would strike infrastructure and bridges across the region if the United States targeted Iranian bridges or power plants.

The official said energy facilities linked to US interests could also become targets and insisted Iran would continue to exercise what it described as its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read Saudi Arabia lifts Dammam alert after warning

Iran reports more than 50 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry said 53 people had been killed and 592 injured in US air strikes since June 27.

Health Ministry spokesperson Hussein Kermanpour said 535 of the injured had been discharged from hospital, while 36 remained under treatment and 21 received medical care at the scene.

Iran says military campaign failed

Iran’s Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi claimed the United States and Israel had failed to destroy Iran’s military capabilities despite intending to do so within a week.

According to the Tehran Times, Shekarchi also claimed Iran had destroyed a major data centre in the United Arab Emirates allegedly backed by the United States, Israel and European actors. The claims could not be independently verified.

Iran rejects Kolang nuclear site claims

Iran again denied allegations that a secret nuclear facility exists at Kolang mountain after Trump threatened to target the site.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said all Iranian nuclear activities had been declared to the International Atomic Energy Agency in accordance with safeguards obligations and accused Washington of using false claims as a pretext for military action.

Sirens sound in Bahrain

Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain on Wednesday after authorities urged residents to move to the nearest safe location.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued the alert after an explosion was heard in Manama, according to AFP. The island kingdom has faced repeated Iranian attacks since hostilities between Washington and Tehran intensified.

UAE condemns Iranian attacks

The United Arab Emirates condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a violation of the sovereignty of neighbouring countries and a threat to regional security and stability.

الإمارات تُدين بشدة تجدد الهجمات الإيرانية العدوانية على البحرين والكويت والأردن وكردستان العراق



UAE Strongly Condemns Renewed Iranian Hostile Attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Kurdistan Region of Iraq pic.twitter.com/xr88q8qTTk — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) July 22, 2026

CENTCOM releases carrier images

US Central Command released images showing sailors directing an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H W Bush as it transited the Arabian Sea.

The aircraft is capable of carrying out both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

U.S. Sailors signal an F/A-18E Super Hornet on the deck of USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) as the aircraft carrier transits the Arabian Sea. The F/A-18E is a multirole fighter jet capable of conducting air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. pic.twitter.com/DDsV1arPJJ — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 22, 2026

US embassy issues security advisory

The US embassy in Jerusalem urged American citizens to remain vigilant following a recent rise in violence linked to organised crime groups in Israel.

The advisory urged US nationals to avoid areas with active police operations in Tel Aviv, Jaffa and Herzliya and to follow instructions issued by local authorities.

🚨 Security Alert for U.S. Citizens in Israel: The U.S. Embassy Jerusalem is monitoring reports of increased violence linked to rival Israeli organized crime groups, primarily affecting parts of Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Herzliya.



U.S. citizens are encouraged to:

• Stay alert,… pic.twitter.com/kcM3XoRhsZ — U.S. Embassy Jerusalem (@usembassyjlm) July 22, 2026

Italy to host Israel-Lebanon talks

Italy will host another round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon on August 4.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the meeting would follow talks held in Rome last week as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.