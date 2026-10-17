Trump waives sanctions, tariffs on Russian oil and gas imports

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said in an executive order issued on Friday, October 16, evening.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has issued a waiver of sanctions, restrictions and duties under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing national interest.

“I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act,” Trump said in an executive order issued on Friday, October 16, evening.

Trump said he had submitted to Congress a certification that issuing such a waiver at this time is in the national interest of the United States.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act empowered Trump to impose sweeping sanctions on Moscow and slap steep tariffs against the world’s largest purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button