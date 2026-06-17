Trump warns Iran deal not final, threatens military action

On the 110th day of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Wednesday, June 17, US President Donald Trump said the memorandum of understanding reached with Tehran was not a final agreement and warned that military action could resume if Iran failed to comply with its commitments.

Speaking alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the G7 summit in France, Trump described the framework agreement as “very strong” but stressed that negotiations were still ongoing.

“It’s a memorandum of understanding. If I don’t like it, we’ll go back to shooting at them and dropping bombs,” Trump told reporters.

Trump also expressed confidence that Iran would never acquire a nuclear weapon, saying there was a “99.99 per cent chance” that Tehran would be prevented from developing one.

The US president said financial markets had responded positively to the agreement, pointing to gains in stock markets and lower oil prices.

“That speaks louder than words,” he said, adding that he expected the Strait of Hormuz to be fully open within the next few days.

Trump dismissed reports that the agreement included $300 billion in reconstruction funding for Iran, saying Washington would not provide financial assistance or establish an investment fund for Tehran.

He added that while the United States had not asked Gulf countries to invest in Iran, it would be their decision whether to do so.

Trump also renewed his criticism of former president Barack Obama, accusing his administration of offering financial incentives to secure the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Israeli strikes continue in southern Lebanon

Meanwhile, Israeli forces on Wednesday carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon despite a broader regional de-escalation following the US-Iran understanding announced earlier this week.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli strikes targeted the towns of Mansouri, Aaziyyeh and Baraachit, injuring several people. Additional raids were reported in Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfar Tebnit and Ansariyeh.

According to Lebanese media reports, more than 90 Israeli violations have been recorded in Lebanese territory over the past 48 hours, with at least four people killed during that period.

الطيران الحربي استهدف النبطية الفوقا https://t.co/192nd8oJp8 — National News Agency (@NNALeb) June 17, 2026

Although hostilities have eased since Monday’s announcement, Israeli attacks have continued in southern Lebanon, where at least five people have reportedly been killed since the agreement was unveiled.

The Lebanese army has urged residents displaced by the conflict to delay returning to their homes, warning of ongoing security risks and possible Israeli attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said continued Israeli military operations or the occupation of Lebanese territory would be viewed as a violation of the memorandum of understanding reached between Tehran and Washington.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, said Israeli troops would remain in Lebanon “for as long as necessary”.

Separately, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Military Operations Command accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire and warned that continued attacks in Lebanon could provoke a strong response from Iranian forces.

Israeli media, citing security sources, reported that the military is prepared to maintain an extended presence in southern Lebanon if directed by the country’s political leadership.

The continued strikes highlight the fragility of the security situation along the Israel-Lebanon border despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions across the region.