Trump warns Iran of ‘higher level’ bombing if deal fails

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, March 6, warned Iran that military strikes would resume “at a much higher level and intensity” if Tehran refused to accept terms under discussion with Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that if Iran agreed to what had “already been agreed to”, the conflict would end and the “highly effective blockade” would allow the Strait of Hormuz to reopen to all shipping, including Iranian vessels.

Also Read US and Iran close to one-page memo to end war

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption,” Trump wrote.

“The already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be open to all, including Iran,” he added.

Trump’s Truth Social post on Iran and Strait of Hormuz.

Trump further warned, “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

The remarks came amid reports that US and Iranian officials are moving closer to a preliminary agreement linked to Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.

Iran rejects US-backed Hormuz shipping resolution

Iran’s mission to the United Nations has urged member states to oppose a US-backed resolution calling on Tehran to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Iran described the draft resolution as “flawed” and “politically motivated”, accusing Washington of using it to advance its political agenda.

The mission said the only solution was an end to the war, removal of the maritime blockade and restoration of normal shipping through the strategic waterway.

h The United Arab Emirates said Iran’s nuclear programme cannot be separated from what it described as Tehran’s hostile actions and destabilising behaviour in the region.

During discussions related to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the UAE warned that uranium enrichment at 60 per cent poses a threat to regional and international security.

The UAE also condemned recent attacks targeting civilian facilities and called for a comprehensive international approach addressing Iran’s nuclear activities, missile programme and regional conduct.

Lebanon seeks guarantees in any deal with Israel

Lþebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said any agreement with Israel must include guarantees, accusing Tel Aviv of violating the cessation of hostilities despite Hezbollah’s commitment to the deal.

Speaking to ⁶, Berri said Iran’s foreign minister had assured Lebanese officials that Lebanon would be included in any agreement secured by the United States to end the conflict.

He also expressed hope that ongoing US-Iran negotiations would reach a positive outcome soon.

Iran launches Strait of Hormuz traffic authority website

Iran has launched a new website under the “⁹!7g routes.

The platform is expected to issue instructions and regulations to ships via email and may introduce transit charges for safe passage through the waterway.

Trump says ‘too soon’ for direct Iran peace talks

US President Donald Trump said it was “too soon” to consider face-to-face peace talks with Iran, according to an interview with the New York Post.

Asked whether a reporter should travel to Islamabad for possible negotiations, Trump replied, “I don’t think so.”

The New York Post reported that Trump abruptly ended the call, saying he had “an appointment with the generals”.

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon leave casualties

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Israeli air strikes targeted al-Dawoudiya farm near al-Saksakieh in southern Lebanon, killing several residents.

Another strike reportedly hit a car on the Hadaya road between Wadi Jilo and Tyre Dibba, causing additional casualties.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the total number of deaths or injuries.

Iran calls on China to back new regional framework

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday said Tehran hopes China will support efforts to shape a new regional framework after the conflict with the United States.

Writing on X, Araghchi said the proposed framework should promote both regional security and economic development.

Trump outlines possible terms of Iran agreement

US President Donald Trump said a proposed agreement with Iran could involve Tehran sending its enriched uranium stockpile to the United States and committing not to use underground nuclear facilities, according to CNN.

He made the remarks during an interview with PBS News as negotiations over a potential framework continue.

Iran accuses US of using blockade to pressure Tehran

Iranian negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Wednesday that the United States was attempting to pressure Tehran into submission through a naval blockade and coordinated economic and media measures.

In a voice message shared on his Telegram channel, Ghalibaf said Washington was seeking to undermine Iran’s internal unity as part of its broader strategy against the country.

Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Photo: Reuters

Israeli army chief vows to deepen operations against Hezbollah

Israel’s army chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said the military would continue efforts to weaken Hezbollah and was prepared to launch a broader operation against Iran if required.

During a visit to troops in southern Lebanon near the town of Khiam, Zamir said Israel would “seize every opportunity” to deepen the dismantling of Hezbollah and further weaken the group.

He added that the military remained “on high alert” and was ready to return to a “powerful and broad operation” to expand its achievements and further weaken the Iranian regime.

Iran says US proposal to end war still under review

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday that a US proposal aimed at ending the war remains under review by Tehran, according to local media reports.

“The US plan and proposal are still under review by Iran,” Baqaei told ISNA news agency, adding that Tehran would share its position with mediator Pakistan after finalising its assessment.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei. Photo: Xinhua

Bahrain says detainees linked to Iran Revolutionary Guard

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said investigations into recent arrests found links between several suspects and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, along with support for the “Wilayat al-Faqih” ideology.

The ministry said authorities uncovered alleged espionage activities and contacts with foreign entities, while investigations continue into the wider network.

Officials also accused some media, social and educational platforms of being used to spread extremist ideology under religious cover.