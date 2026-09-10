Trump warns Iran of ‘very hard’ strikes over Pickaxe Mountain

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, September 10, warned Iran that the United States could launch heavy strikes against a suspected underground nuclear site if activity continues there.

Trump was referring to Pickaxe Mountain, a fortified site near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility. The site contains two deeply buried tunnel complexes, while satellite imagery has shown increased construction activity there this year.

“We notice there’s a little activity at Pickaxe. I would advise Iran not to get cute because we will have to hit them very hard,” Trump said in a speech at a Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

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Satellite image shows tunnel entrances at Pickaxe Mountain near Natanz, Iran, on June 30, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Trump has threatened to strike Pickaxe Mountain since at least July. The facility was not targeted in earlier US-Israeli strikes on Iran, according to the Institute for Science and International Security.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran “not to get cute” over activity at Pickaxe Mountain, threatening “very hard” strikes if construction continues at the suspected underground nuclear site. pic.twitter.com/LxKK9st8mA — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 10, 2026

Trump expects war to end after midterms

Trump also said on Wednesday that he expects the war with Iran to end “immediately” after the US midterm elections on November 3.

“I think the war is going to end immediately after the election because they can’t hold out any longer,” Trump told reporters.

He accused Tehran of trying to influence the election, which will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress. Trump also said oil prices would fall after the vote.

His prediction contrasts with warnings reportedly made by senior White House officials. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have privately warned Trump that the conflict could continue through the remainder of his presidency, according to The Wall Street Journal. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the report.

When the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran on February 28, Trump had said he expected the conflict to last only a few weeks.

Also Read Oil surges above USD 100 a barrel as US, Iran launch new attacks

Former Iranian presidents seek ‘honourable’ end

Former Iranian presidents Hassan Rouhani and Mohammad Khatami have called for an “honourable” end to the war, highlighting an internal debate over whether Tehran should continue its confrontation with Washington.

Rouhani has argued that Iranian leaders should consider public opinion when deciding whether to prolong the conflict. He said Iran should follow the view of an “overwhelming majority” of its people and seek an end to the war that would allow the country to rebuild, repair damage and provide greater hope for young people and investors.

The remarks have drawn criticism from hardline figures, who argue that national defence should not be subjected to public approval while Iran remains under attack.

Rouhani’s proposal has been interpreted as support for some form of public consultation, potentially including a referendum, on whether Iran should continue the conflict.

Oil prices rise above USD 100 amid Hormuz tensions

Oil prices remained above USD 100 a barrel on Thursday, September 10, after Iran said it had attacked vessels attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude settled at USD 101.21 a barrel on Wednesday, its highest level since May, after rising 3.4 per cent. It remained above USD 100 in early Thursday trading as concerns over disrupted supplies persisted.

Iranian state media reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had attacked two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 other vessels described as “non-compliant” while they attempted to pass through the waterway. The US has said it destroyed five Iranian oil tankers.

The Strait of Hormuz normally carries around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies, making continued disruption a major concern for energy markets. Preliminary shipping data showed only seven vessels transited the strait on Wednesday.

Trump has said oil prices will fall once the US wins the war and claimed Washington controls the strait.

US aircraft damaged in Iranian attack

Several US military aircraft were damaged during an Iranian attack on the Muwaffaq Salti air base in Jordan, CBS reported.

Around eight F-15 fighter jets sustained light damage but were returned to service, while an A-10 Thunderbolt was reportedly hit and lost a wing. No US deaths were reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had struck US assets at the Jordanian base, as well as eight tankers and two warships. Jordan said it intercepted most of the missiles fired at its territory.

Also Read UN chief concerned over escalation around Strait of Hormuz

Iran signals readiness for prolonged conflict

An Iranian official cited by Bloomberg said Tehran was prepared for a more intense war and would escalate its counterstrikes if the United States continued attacking Iranian territory and infrastructure.

The official said Iran did not intend to back down in response to the US naval blockade or attacks on its oil tankers, despite mounting economic pressure.

Iran’s leadership views the war as an existential threat and believes it has limited options other than continuing to fight, the official said.

Tehran is also rebuilding its military capabilities and has enough missiles to sustain a long-term conflict, according to the official.