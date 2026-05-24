Trump says ‘no rush’ on Iran nuclear deal as blockade stays in force

US President Donald Trump has said the United States will maintain its blockade and pressure measures on Iran until a final nuclear agreement is formally signed, despite describing ongoing negotiations as constructive.

In a statement posted on Truth Social on Sunday, May 24, Trump said discussions between Washington and Tehran were progressing in an “orderly and constructive manner”, but stressed that his administration would not rush into a deal.

“The blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed,” Trump said.

The US President also criticised the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama, claiming it had created a pathway for Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump shares statement on US-Iran nuclear talks on Truth Social.

Trump described the current negotiations as “the exact opposite” of the Obama-era deal and said US negotiators had been instructed to take their time during the talks.

He reiterated that Iran “cannot develop or procure a nuclear weapon or bomb”, while indicating that Washington remained open to a broader diplomatic understanding with Tehran.

Trump further thanked Middle Eastern countries for supporting regional diplomatic efforts and referred to the Abraham Accords, suggesting future cooperation in the region could expand further.

The remarks come amid continued international focus on Iran’s nuclear programme, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz and wider tensions across the Middle East.

Rubio says Iran nuclear deal cannot be reached ‘in 72 hours’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Iran remain complex and warned that a nuclear agreement could not be completed quickly despite growing regional support for the talks.

Speaking to The New York Times, Rubio said nuclear negotiations were “highly technical matters” and could not be achieved “in 72 hours on the back of a napkin”.

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump said he had instructed negotiators “not to rush into a deal” with Tehran.

Rubio added that seven or eight countries in the region were backing the current diplomatic approach and that Washington was prepared to move forward with it.

Hezbollah chief hopes Iran-US deal will ‘include us’

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said he hopes any agreement between Iran and the United States will also include Lebanon and help end regional hostilities.

Two killed in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon

Nn̈n̈.Two young men were killed in three Israeli drone strikes targeting the southern Lebanese village of al-Numairiyah, according to Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The report said the strikes hit the men while they were riding a motorbike in the Nabatieh area.

A third person was wounded in the attacks.

The strikes come amid continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Israeli strikes in Lebanon kill more than 3,100 since March

Israeli air strikes in Lebanon have killed 3,151 people and wounded 9,571 since March 2, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement carried by the National News Agency.

The ministry said the dead include 123 medics, at least 210 children and nearly 300 women.

Israeli attacks intensified on Saturday across southern and eastern Lebanon despite a ceasefire that came into effect on April 22.

The latest strikes come amid continuing cross-border tensions and repeated violations reported since the truce began.

Arab nations condemn Ben-Gvir over Gaza flotilla video

Several Arab and Muslim-majority countries have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir after he shared a video appearing to mock detained activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla.

In a statement cited by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the governments of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye described Ben-Gvir’s conduct as “horrific, humiliating, and unacceptable”.

Ben-Gvir had posted footage on social media showing blindfolded activists kneeling with their hands bound at the port of Ashdod after Israeli forces intercepted the latest aid flotilla heading to Gaza.

The joint statement said the minister’s behaviour amounted to “a disgraceful assault on human dignity” and accused Israel of violating its obligations under international law.

Iran seeks to prevent power cuts after attacks on electricity plants

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said Tehran is trying to prevent electricity shortages following US-Israeli attacks on the country’s power infrastructure.

Speaking to state-linked ISNA, Aref said some power plants were unable to meet industrial electricity demand, forcing authorities to rely on the national grid to maintain supply.

“Some plants cannot provide the production needed by the industry, and we are forced to supply them with electricity from the grid,” he said.

Aref added that the government was focused on improving energy management and ensuring electricity was used “optimally and appropriately”.