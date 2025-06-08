Trust or irresponsibility? Viral video divides public opinion

After the viral “man vs bear” debate highlighted the deep-rooted mistrust many women have toward men, often choosing to face a bear over a man, a new conversation has emerged. This comes in the wake of a widely circulated video showing a baby at a fair, sparking fresh concerns on social media.

To provide context, a mother who recently visited a fair and wanted to go on a joyride handed her baby to the ride operator before hopping on. When she returned and tried to take her baby back, the little one seemed not to want to let go of their new friend. The baby can be seen crying and holding onto the stranger, refusing to let go.

However, the video, which seems wholesome at first sight, triggered a wave of criticism for the mother for entrusting a baby to a stranger. The contrasting reactions to the video reflect the ‘glass half full or empty’ views the public has on society.

Some people reacted to the video expressing awe over the baby’s precious reaction, saying things like “She made his day” and “In future he’ll be someone’s best dad” and “babies do know who are pure souls” while others have spread criticism on the mother.

One person said, “Sweet but still unsafe these days. You can’t just trust anybody with the safety of your child” and others expressed the same sentiment, saying, “Will never hand over my daughter to any stranger for enjoyment”.

While some people show appreciation for the trust that is still present in the community with reactions like “everyone is not the same, this lovely video can help to inspire others to spread love”, others’ apprehension about the move reflects a despondent state of the society.