‘Truth about campism, bootlicking within #Bollywood..’ Amaal Mallik reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s podcast

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra seems to have empowered many voices in the Hindi film industry since she revealed her experience of having ‘beef with people’ as the prime reason behind her exit from Bollywood.

Reacting to a news article covering Priyanka Chopra’s version of the truth, singer-composer Amaal Mallik wrote on Twitter, “Well it’s something that I face on a daily basis. When fans ask me why I don’t do as many Bollywood films? Now you know 😉 The truth about campism, bootlicking & powerplay within #Bollywood needs to come out more often…See what they tried to do to this amazing woman…”

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she started looking for work in the US, saying, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

The ‘Fashion’ actor marked her singing debut with the single ‘In My City’ in 2012, also featuring American rapper Will.i.am.

The song was a hit and Priyanka garnered a lot of appreciation for her singing. Post that, she released another single, ‘Exotic’, also featuring Cuban-American rapper Pitbull in 2013, which went on to become a chartbuster.

She also released a cover version of the song ‘I Can’t make you love me’ in 2014.

“So when this music thing came I was like ‘fu** it I’am going to America’,” Priyanka said in the podcast.

Amaal Mallik is the voice behind popular numbers such as ‘O Khuda’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’.