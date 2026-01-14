Mumbai: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, recently landed in the middle of an unexpected online storm. Screenshots of alleged private chats claiming to be between him and a young girl suddenly went viral across social platforms.

The posts were shared widely with the dramatic caption “Bhai expose ho gaya!”, instantly sparking gossip and speculation among fans and followers.

Screenshots That Sparked Internet Frenzy

The viral images showed flirty messages and even a selfie, with the girl’s face covered by an emoji. Within hours, the screenshots spread across Instagram stories, Reddit threads, and fan pages. Some users questioned the authenticity, while others rushed to conclusions. As the buzz grew louder, Abhishek’s name began trending for all the wrong reasons.

Abhishek Malhan Breaks His Silence

Not one to stay quiet, Abhishek soon responded through his Instagram Stories. He firmly denied the claims and called the screenshots fake and edited. Adding a touch of humor, he pointed out a key detail: the emojis in the chat appeared to be from an Android phone, while he uses an iPhone. This small observation convinced many fans that the viral chats were indeed fabricated.

Abhishek Malhan exposed people for creating fake chats.



Gawar army, note it down and make the corrections before making fake chats next time. #AbhishekMalhan #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/DrYtUYNYDX — Rheazyx (@reasyx7849) January 13, 2026

Fans React With Support and Shock

Following his response, supporters came forward defending him and criticizing the online culture of creating fake content for attention. Many fans praised him for addressing the issue calmly instead of ignoring it. However, the incident also opened discussions about how easily rumors can damage reputations in the digital age.

A Reminder About Social Media Reality

The episode serves as a clear reminder that not everything trending online is true. For Abhishek Malhan, the controversy may fade soon, but it highlights the dangers of fake leaks and instant judgments. In the world of viral content, truth often becomes the first casualty.