Mumbai: Bollywood’s cutest couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have found themselves at the center of a false viral claim. A news article along with several fan-edited images circulating on social media falsely claim that the duo has already welcomed their first child, a baby girl at Reliance Foundation Hospital.

The fabricated report features a photoshopped collage showing Kiara and Sidharth holding a newborn. One image appears to show Kiara in a hospital room cradling a baby, while another depicts the couple posing with an infant girl. These visuals have been widely shared, especially on Facebook, garnering over several likes and comments.

In reality, the couple only confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year in February. They made the announcement via Instagram, sharing a touching photo of their hands holding a tiny pair of baby socks. The caption read:

“The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited updates about “Baby SidKiara,” but no official statement or announcement has been made about the birth of their child.

Kiara in Her Second Trimester, Baby Due Later in 2025

Buzz has it that Kiara is currently in her second trimester, with the expected delivery between October and November 2025. Recently, she made a dazzling appearance at the Met Gala 2025, proudly flaunting her baby bump on the red carpet.

Conclusion: Viral report is false and photos are fake

The circulating claims and images are fan-made and misleading. Kiara and Sidharth have not yet welcomed their baby. Fans are advised to rely only on official updates from the couple or verified news sources.