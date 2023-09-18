Truth behind Naga Chaitanya’s second marriage and the girl is…

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 1:02 pm IST
Truth behind Naga Chaitanya's second marriage and the girl is...
Sobitha Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has been in the headlines lately due to rumors about a second marriage. Speculations were rife that his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, was planning another marriage for his son, and the bride-to-be was said to be from a business family with no connection to films.

However, a source close to the actor has now confirmed that these rumors are false.

It has been clarified that Naga Chaitanya is presently in a relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and they are going strong. The couple is taking their time and is not in a hurry to escalate their relationship to the next level anytime soon.

MS Education Academy
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

“There is no truth to the rumours of Naga getting married again to a non-filmy personality. He is still dating Sobhita and they are going strong,” a source was quoted saying in India Today.

It’s worth noting that Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha in 2017, but they decided to part ways in 2021. The actor is now focused on his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala and is putting all baseless marriage rumors to rest. Samantha, on the other hand, is focussing on her projects and health.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th September 2023 1:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button