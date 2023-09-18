Truth behind Naga Chaitanya's second marriage and the girl is...

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya has been in the headlines lately due to rumors about a second marriage. Speculations were rife that his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, was planning another marriage for his son, and the bride-to-be was said to be from a business family with no connection to films.

However, a source close to the actor has now confirmed that these rumors are false.

It has been clarified that Naga Chaitanya is presently in a relationship with actress Sobhita Dhulipala, and they are going strong. The couple is taking their time and is not in a hurry to escalate their relationship to the next level anytime soon.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya (Instagram)

“There is no truth to the rumours of Naga getting married again to a non-filmy personality. He is still dating Sobhita and they are going strong,” a source was quoted saying in India Today.

It’s worth noting that Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha in 2017, but they decided to part ways in 2021. The actor is now focused on his relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala and is putting all baseless marriage rumors to rest. Samantha, on the other hand, is focussing on her projects and health.