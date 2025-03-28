Truth behind Prabhas’ rumoured wedding with a Hyderabadi beauty

Mumbai: On Thursday, fans were taken by surprise as reports of Prabhas’ wedding broke internet. It was claimed that the superstar would tie the knot this year with the daughter of a prominent Hyderabad-based businessman, with speculations suggesting that his aunt was overseeing the preparations.

Prabhas’ Team Reacts

However, Prabhas’ team has now stepped in to clear the air. Speaking to India Today, they dismissed the reports as baseless. “All are fake news,” the team stated, urging fans not to believe in such speculations.

This is not the first time wedding rumors have surrounded Prabhas. In the past, similar reports linked him to a Bhimavaram industrialist’s daughter, only for them to be debunked later. At one point, fans even believed he would marry actress Anushka Shetty, but those rumors too were unfounded.

Prabhas

At 45, Prabhas remains single, prioritizing his career over personal commitments. Even when his late uncle, Krishnam Raju, attempted to arrange his marriage, it never materialized. His aunt, Shyamala Devi, also made efforts post his uncle’s passing, but Prabhas has continued to stay focused on his work.

Exciting Lineup Ahead

On the professional front, Prabhas has an exciting slate of films. He has Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, romantic horror The Raja Saab, the action-packed Salaar: Part 2, and the period war drama Fauji. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen once again.