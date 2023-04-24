Truth behind Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik’s divorce news revealed!

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, one of the most famous celebrity couples in India and Pakistan, have been making headlines for the past few months due to rumors of their divorce. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad, has been in the limelight ever since, with fans eagerly following their personal and professional lives.

Over the past few months, several reports have emerged, suggesting that the couple’s marriage is in trouble. Some reports claim that Sania and Shoaib have been living separately for some time now. However, Sania Mirza has always been tight-lipped about her personal life and has never commented on the rumors surrounding her marriage.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza (Instagram)

And now, Shoaib finally opened up about the news reports related to the divorce in his latest eid special interview with Geo TV. When the host asked the cricketer about the rumours of his separation with wife Sania Mirza. Shoaib denied the reports and has said that their marriage is still strong. He even addressed Sania as his ‘wife’ in the interview.

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together).”

He further added, “When they (Sania and Izhan) went to perform Umrah I had commitments here and when I took a break and went to Dubai to spend time with Izhan, she had commitments in IPL.”

“Everybody needs to understand we belong to different countries and have our own commitments. Neither I released a statement nor did she,” he said. Check out his full interview below.

The rumors of trouble in their paradise first surfaced when Sania Mirza removed her husband from her Instagram handle. The move sparked a wave of speculation, and fans started questioning whether everything was okay between the couple. Sania has not been posting any pictures with her husband Shoaib Malik, nor reacting to any of his posts. This has led to further speculation about their relationship.